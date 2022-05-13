Vince Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Vince Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Whaley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.