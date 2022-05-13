Vaughn Taylor posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Vaughn Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Taylor finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Vaughn Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Vaughn Taylor at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Taylor's 182 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

Taylor stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 216-yard par-3 15th. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.