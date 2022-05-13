Tyler Duncan comes back from a rocky start in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tyler Duncan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Duncan finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Tyler Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Duncan hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Duncan hit his 104 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.