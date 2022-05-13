Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Mullinax got a double bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Mullinax's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Mullinax had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Mullinax's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 3 under for the round.