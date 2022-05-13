Tommy Fleetwood shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tommy Fleetwood hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Fleetwood had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Fleetwood's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Fleetwood had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 5 under for the round.