Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Hoge hit his 230 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hoge chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hoge's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.