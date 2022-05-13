Taylor Moore delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Taylor Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Moore finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Taylor Moore's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Moore chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 6 under for the round.