Talor Gooch shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Talor Gooch hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Gooch had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.