Sung Kang shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sung Kang hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 140th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 302 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kang chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Kang's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kang tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.