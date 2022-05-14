Stephan Jaeger shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Jaeger's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 7 under for the round.