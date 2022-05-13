Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kim's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kim's 144 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.