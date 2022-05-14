Shaun Norris shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Shaun Norris hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norris finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Norris had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Norris to 2 over for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Norris hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norris to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Norris chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norris to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norris had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norris to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Norris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norris to 3 under for the round.

Norris got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Norris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norris to 1 under for the round.