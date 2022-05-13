Seung-Yul Noh finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seung-Yul Noh hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 second, Noh chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Noh's tee shot went 317 yards to the native area, his second shot went 166 yards to the fairway, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Noh hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Noh hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Noh chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.

Noh his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.