Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Seth Reeves in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Seth Reeves hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Reeves finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Seth Reeves's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seth Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Reeves hit his 224 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Reeves hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.