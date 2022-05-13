Sepp Straka shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sepp Straka hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Straka hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.