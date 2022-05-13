Sebastián Muñoz rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Muñoz finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with David Skinns and Ryan Palmer; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Sebastián Muñoz got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 over for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.