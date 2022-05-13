  • Sebastián Muñoz rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz shot a 3-under 69, getting to 15-under par to tie for the lead with two others after Friday.
    Extended Highlights

    Sebastián Muñoz’s Round 2 highlights from AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sebastián Muñoz shot a 3-under 69, getting to 15-under par to tie for the lead with two others after Friday.