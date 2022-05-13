Seamus Power putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Seamus Power hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Seamus Power had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Power chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Power's 154 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.