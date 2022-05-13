  • Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Scottie Scheffler chips it close to set up birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.