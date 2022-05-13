Scottie Scheffler shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Scheffler's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.