Scott Stallings posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Stallings hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stallings finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Scott Stallings had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Stallings chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Stallings had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stallings's 74 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.