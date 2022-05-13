Scott Piercy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Piercy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Piercy hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Piercy had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.