Scott Gutschewski shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Scott Gutschewski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Gutschewski chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gutschewski hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.