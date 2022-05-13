Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Satoshi Kodaira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Kodaira hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Kodaira hit his 191 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Kodaira had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kodaira's 234 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 5 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kodaira's tee shot went 232 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 3 under for the round.