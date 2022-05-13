Sam Ryder shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Ryder hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Ryder got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ryder's 217 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Ryder at 3 under for the round.

Ryder tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.