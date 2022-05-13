Sam Burns shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Burns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 85th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 157 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Burns had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Burns's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Burns's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.