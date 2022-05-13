  • Sam Burns shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Burns makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns sends in 20-footer for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Burns makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.