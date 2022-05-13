Sahith Theegala shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Sahith Theegala hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 255 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 third, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Theegala chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

Theegala missed the green on his first shot on the 147-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.