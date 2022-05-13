Ryan Palmer delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Palmer finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and David Skinns; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.

Palmer stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 216-yard par-3 15th. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Palmer's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 7 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 8 under for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 9 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 10 under for the round.