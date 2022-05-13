-
Ryan Palmer delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson
May 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Ryan Palmer interview after Round 2 at AT&T Byron Nelson
Following his second-round, 10-under 62 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Palmer discusses shooting low, putting up a number that’ll put him in good position for the weekend, avoiding bogeys and attacking par 5s.
Ryan Palmer hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and finished the round bogey free. Palmer finished his day tied for 1st at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and David Skinns; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.
On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Ryan Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 192 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
Palmer stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 216-yard par-3 15th. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Palmer hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 5 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Palmer's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 7 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 8 under for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Palmer chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 9 under for the round.
On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 10 under for the round.
