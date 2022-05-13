  • Ryan Palmer delivers a bogey-free 10-under 62 in the second at the AT&T Byron Nelson

    Ryan Palmer interview after Round 2 at AT&T Byron Nelson

    Following his second-round, 10-under 62 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Palmer discusses shooting low, putting up a number that’ll put him in good position for the weekend, avoiding bogeys and attacking par 5s.