Ryan Brehm shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.