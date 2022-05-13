Ryan Armour finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 216-yard par-3 15th. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Armour chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

Armour hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, he sank his approach from 169 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.