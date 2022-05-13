Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Rory Sabbatini in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Rory Sabbatini hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Rory Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rory Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sabbatini's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 5 under for the round.