Roger Sloan finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Roger Sloan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 120th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Sloan's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.