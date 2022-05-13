Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Robert Streb hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 98th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Streb chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, Streb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Streb chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 219-yard par-3 fourth green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to even-par for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Streb chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.