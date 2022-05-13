  • Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the second round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb's tee shot over the flag and birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

