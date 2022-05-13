Richy Werenski putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Richy Werenski hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 150th at 3 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Richy Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Werenski's tee shot went 166 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.