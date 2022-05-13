Peter Uihlein shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Peter Uihlein hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

Uihlein got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Uihlein hit an approach shot from 203 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.