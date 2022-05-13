Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Peter Malnati hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Malnati hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.