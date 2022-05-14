Paul Barjon shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Paul Barjon hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Barjon hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 2 under for the round.

At the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Barjon hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barjon hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.