Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patton Kizzire hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kizzire's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.