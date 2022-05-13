Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 28th at 8 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Rodgers's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Rodgers hit his 263 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.