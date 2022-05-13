Patrick Flavin shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Patrick Flavin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Flavin finished his day tied for 111th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Flavin's 136 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Flavin had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

Flavin his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Flavin to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Flavin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Flavin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Flavin to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 3 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Flavin chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 4 under for the round.

Flavin hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Flavin to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Flavin's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.