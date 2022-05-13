Pat Perez putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Pat Perez hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 48th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 10th, Pat Perez's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Perez had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

Perez got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Perez's 72 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.

Perez missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Perez had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Perez to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 6 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 7 under for the round.