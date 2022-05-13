Nick Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Nick Taylor hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 135th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.