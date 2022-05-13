Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Nate Lashley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lashley finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Lashley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.