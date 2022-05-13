  • Nate Lashley putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Nate Lashley makes 10-foot birdie putt at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.