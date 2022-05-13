Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Mito Pereira in the second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Mito Pereira hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Pereira finished his day tied for 9th at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the par-4 third, Mito Pereira's 149 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.