Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Michael Thompson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 38th at 7 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Michael Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Thompson hit his 89 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.