Michael Gligic shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Gligic's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.