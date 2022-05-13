  • Max McGreevy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Max McGreevy pitches second close and birdies at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.