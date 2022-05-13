Max McGreevy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McGreevy's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 2 under for the round.