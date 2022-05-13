Maverick McNealy shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Maverick McNealy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 15th at 10 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 431-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

McNealy his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, McNealy hit his 267 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.