Matthias Schwab shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 20th at 9 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Schwab hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Schwab's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 4 under for the round.