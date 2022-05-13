Matthew Wolff shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matthew Wolff hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wolff chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

Wolff stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 232-yard par-3 seventh. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wolff had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Wolff's 80 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th Wolff hit his tee shot 323 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Wolff hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Wolff chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.