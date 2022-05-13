Matthew NeSmith shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 61st at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 232-yard par-3 green seventh, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, NeSmith's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 512-yard par-4 13th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, NeSmith hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at 4 under for the round.