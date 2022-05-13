Matt Wallace putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his day tied for 145th at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz, David Skinns, and Ryan Palmer are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Lower is in 4th at 14 under; and Charl Schwartzel is in 5th at 13 under.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Matt Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Matt Wallace to 1 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 1 over for the round.